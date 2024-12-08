Notre-Dame reopens to the world

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris has reopened with a dazzling ceremony and concert after a painstaking five-year restoration following a devastating fire in 2019.

Cathedral bells rang out as world leaders, including the Prince of Wales, US President-elect Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, joined French President Emmanuel Macron inside the cathedral for the ceremony on Saturday.

The reopening commenced with the Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, striking the doors of Notre-Dame three times with his crozier.

The word "Merci" was projected onto the front of the nearly 900-year-old building as a symbol of gratitude that the precious landmark was saved from the flames.

Macron said France had "achieved the impossible" in restoring it so quickly.

"I stand before you to express the gratitude of the French nation, our gratitude to all those who saved, helped, and rebuilt the cathedral," he said.

"Tonight, we can together share joy and pride. Long live Notre-Dame de Paris, long live the Republic, and long live France."

Notre-Dame has stood in the heart of Paris as a bastion of Christianity and continuity in the centuries since its completion in 1345.

Parisians—and people following live broadcasts around the world—watched in horror as it was ravaged by fire on 15 April 2019, destroying most of the centuries-old vaulted roof and spire.

It has been meticulously restored to its former glory at a cost of around 700 million euros (£580 million or $750 million). The restoration included the installation of a new roof and spire, state-of-the-art lighting, and a new altar.

The first mass since the fire was held on Sunday morning and led by Archbishop Ulrich, with hundreds of bishops and priests in attendance. A second service this evening will be attended by 2,500 members of the public.

The reopening ceremony marked the start of the cathedral's inaugural week, during which special events are planned. A particular highlight includes the return of the cathedral's sacred relic, the Crown of Thorns, which was temporarily housed in the Louvre after the fire.The cathedral will reopen to tourists on 16 December.

Saturday's reopening ceremony was followed by a concert in front of the cathedral's famous façade, in which Pharrell Williams sang his hit single "Happy" with a gospel choir.