Nigeria's oldest Catholic priest, Monsignor Thomas Oleghe, dies at 104

Nigeria's oldest Catholic priest, Monsignor Thomas Oleghe, has passed away at the age of 104.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Auchi, Gabriel Dunia, confirmed his death in an official statement on Sunday, 24 November.

According to the statement, Monsignor Oleghe passed away peacefully in the early hours of the Sabbath morning, at approximately 2.30am.

"With gratitude to God for a life well lived on earth, I hereby inform you of the passing of the Rt Rev MSGR Thomas Oleghe, the oldest Catholic priest in Nigeria as of today, to the great beyond," the statement read.

The bishop also announced that the late cleric's funeral will be held on Wednesday.

"He was of the Diocese of Auchi. He died at the age of 104. May his lovely and gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace. Amen," Bishop Dunia added.

Monsignor Oleghe, a revered figure in the Nigerian Catholic community, was celebrated for his unwavering dedication to the Church and his long-standing service to God and all those who chose to follow Christ. Born over a century ago, he witnessed and contributed to significant milestones in the growth of the Catholic Church in Nigeria.

The news of his death has drawn tributes from across the country, with many remembering his gentle nature and steadfast faith. His passing marks the end of an era for the Diocese of Auchi and the Catholic community at large.

Preparations are underway for the funeral, which is expected to draw a large congregation of mourners, including clergy, parishioners, and community members, who will want to honour his remarkable legacy of Christian faith and service to Nigeria.