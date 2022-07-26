Nicky Gumbel retires as vicar of Holy Trinity Brompton

Rev Nicky Gumbel and his wife Pippa have officially retired as leaders of Holy Trinity Brompton (HTB) Church in London.

In his final sermon on Sunday, Gumbel reflected on his 46 years with the church - the last 17 of which were as its vicar.

The sermon was titled "The Best is Yet to Come" and was based on the farewell speech of Paul to the Ephesians in Acts 20.

"We've been here 46 years, since 1976, and we love all of you," he said.

"I believe the best is yet to come—for you, for the church, for all of us."

Prior to becoming vicar of HTB, Gumbel was one of its curates. He also pioneered the evangelistic Alpha Course during his time at the church.

Speaking to Christian Today earlier this year about his retirement, he said his plan was to spend more time on HTB church plants and the Alpha Course.

Asked what he was most grateful for about his time with HTB, he said, "I am so, so proud of our congregation. I absolutely love the people here, and that's the thing I will miss the most. That's the only thing I will grieve leaving here. I just love them so much. They are wonderful, generous, serving, praying, brilliant people, and I'll miss them hugely."

Gumbel's successor is Rev Canon Archie Coates, 51, vicar of St Peter's Brighton.