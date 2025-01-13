Nearly 10,000 Christians slain in Nigeria in 2 years - report

(CP) Boko Haram militants shot Suzanne in the head as the Christian woman attended a field, murdering her father and robbing her of eyesight in an attack that exemplified the persistent violence impacting Nigerian people of faith in the last several years.

Nearly 10,000 Nigerian Christians (9,814) died at the hands of Boko Haram and other Islamic extremist groups between November 2022 and November 2024, according to the newly released 2025 Global Christian Relief Red List. The data for the Red List comes from the Violent Incidents Database maintained by GCR, a U.S.-based nonprofit monitoring Christian persecution worldwide.

Suzanne's story, featured in the report, included a prayer for Christians in Nigeria, which advocates have warned for years have faced genocidal violence in a country marred by Islamic extremism, ethnic violence and crime.

The Christian woman, who must now rely on her husband to be her eyes, prays that the Boko Haram militants who attacked her will come to accept Jesus one day.

"God, our hearts go out to the family members of those who have been senselessly killed," the GCR prayer reads. "Please shield Nigerian Christians like Suzanne from harm and comfort them in their loss."

"Cause Nigeria's politicians to enact policies that will protect believers from religious extremism," the prayer continued. "Stop the bloodshed and bring peace to the land. Amen."

GCR previously highlighted the woman's testimony in April 2024, with the persecuted Christian recounting the day that Boko Haram left her for dead. As the Red List report noted, despite losing her father and her vision due to the extremist group's actions, Suzanne forgave her attackers.

The Red List purports to be the "first-ever quantifiable and verifiable index exposing the top offenders of Christian persecution worldwide." GCR called attention to the 25 worst countries for Christian persecution across multiple categories, including killings, building attacks, arrests, displacements, and abductions and assaults. GCR ranked Nigeria in the top spot in the first and last categories in the report.

"Most of the killings are concentrated in the northern 'sharia' states, where Christians often live in remote villages in semi-arid landscapes, making them particularly vulnerable to attacks," the report stated.

"Despite government assurances that they will defeat the extremists, the violence continues to escalate. Nigeria's grim statistics are unmatched," the document continued.

In addition to Boko Haram, Nigerian Christians are targeted by Armed Fulani herdsmen and the Islamic State West Africa Province. The violent groups not only slaughter Christians but also create further feelings of terror and unrest by abducting people of faith.

Nigeria topped GCR's list in the abductions and assaults, with 9,311 taking place within the reporting period spanning November 2022 to 2024. The abductions often lead to ransom requests, which siphon wealth from Christian communities to fund organized crime, non-state militias and terrorist organizations.

Church leaders and pastors are frequent targets because a congregation can raise a large amount of money for their release. Young women are another kidnapping target, as many are snatched to be brides for jihadis.

GCR referred to the practice of kidnapping victims in Nigeria for ransom as a "terrible industry," citing the report's findings as evidence of "a clear and systemic attack designed to funnel money and women away from Christian communities."

Regarding the number of abductions, Nigeria exceeded the other countries on the list, including Mexico and Haiti, "by the thousands."

The Democratic Republic of the Congo saw the second most Christians killed during GCR's reporting period, 390, most of which came in the Kivu province plagued by Islamic militant groups like the Allied Democratic Forces.

Facing the rise of the Islamic State Mozambique, the southern African country saw 262 recorded deaths. At least 181 Christians were killed in Ethiopia, where converts often face violence in regions dominated by Islamic militants. Russia ranked fifth with 164 Christian deaths, mostly in the Muslim-majority Dagestan, where Muslim militants are waging war and targeting religious sites.

India, plagued by the rise of Hindu nationalism in the last decade, led the way with 4,949 attacks on Christian properties during the reporting period. Mozambique saw at least 1,600 homes destroyed by the Islamic State Mozambique, which claimed to have also destroyed 18 churches in three weeks.

Amid ongoing civil war, Myanmar ranked third in attacks on Christian properties (1,490). While ranking fourth on the list with over 1,200 recorded incidents, Ukraine saw the most attacks on churches amid the Russian invasion. Ethiopia saw over 488 instances of violence against Christian properties as Islamic militants have focused attacks on majority-Christian villages.

China led the way during the reporting period with 1,559 arrests of Christians. Eritrea ranked second with over 475 confirmed arrests, followed by Nicaragua with at least 226 arrests. Russia ranked fourth with 224 arrests, mostly of Evangelical Christians. Although North Korea had 208 confirmed arrests, the report states that the total is likely only a "fraction" of the overall total.

While Nigeria led the way with 9,311 recorded abductions and assaults, Mexico was second with 138 verified Christian disappearances in lawless regions. Amid the rise of organized crime and gangs, Haiti saw 101 reported incidents, which include busjackings and kidnapping of pastors from parishes and homes. Cameroon saw 83 incidents, including one incident in which 15 people were kidnapped and held for ransom while on the way to worship.

Across the globe, the report warns that Christian persecution has grown globally since 2014, driven by various influences, including Islamic extremism, Hindu nationalism, authoritarian regimes and government corruption.

"Working closely with our partners on the ground in these high-risk areas, we provide emergency aid, safe houses, and trauma counseling to Christians facing violent persecution," Brian Orme, the acting chief executive Global Christian Relief, said in a statement.

"Despite the intense challenges in places like Nigeria, China, and India, we continue to see remarkable resilience in these communities. Even in the darkest circumstances, the Church not only survives but grows stronger—millions are choosing to follow Jesus despite knowing the risks they face."

The GCR report offered various solutions to address the issue of Christian persecution worldwide. For Nigeria, the advocacy group recommended that the president of the United States and the secretary of state designate the multinational state as a "Country of Particular Concern."

Nigeria held this designation in 2020 under the first Trump administration, which the Biden administration removed in 2021.

"In concert with this designation, the United States should apply targeted sanctions on Nigerian officials responsible for allowing the mass killing of Christians," GCR recommended.

© The Christian Post