Nativity-themed posters encourage climate emergency conversations over Christmas

Staff writer

Posters have been on display over the Christmas holidays asking the public to have conversations about the climate emergency.

The posters are inspired by the Nativity and feature a manger scene with the strapline: "A child is born. What kind of future do we want for our children?"

A spokesperson for Christian Climate Action (CCA) said: "The climate emergency hasn't gone away and we know that during the pandemic, support for taking serious action on climate change has remained high.

"As 2020 draws to a close and we look forward to the UK hosting the UN climate conference, COP26, in November 2021, we're asking people to consider what role they might play in tackling this emergency.

"We have very little time left to get our emissions to zero and give ourselves a chance of avoiding catastrophic consequences which will impact the whole of creation."

The poster campaign was launched ahead of the start of 2021, with the UN climate conference COP26 on the horizon. 

The UK is hosting the conference in Glasgow next November. 

The Rev Jon Swales, of St George's Church, Leeds, said: "As we face the emergency of climate breakdown we are encouraged by these posters from Extinction Rebellion and Christian Climate Action, to use this Christmas period to reflect on our own dangerous and dark times and are invited to begin conversations that walk us through grief to sustained action.

"These edgy and perhaps controversial posters can be used to move us from both denial to grief, and from despair to hope filled action."

The Rev Hilary Bond, Pioneer Priest for the parish of Wareham, said: "At Christmas we marvel at the idea of God becoming a vulnerable child among us, offering redemption not only to humanity but to the whole of creation.

"The CCA poster campaign should serve to remind us that we cannot stand back and watch vulnerable children across our world suffer because of the climate emergency - and it is an emergency - when it is within our power, and part of our calling as Christians, to act now, and care for creation as God intended."

Most Read

  1. where-jesus-was-born

    Christmas has been 'very hard' for Christians in the Holy Land

  2. coronavirus

    2020: the year for good news – if you know where to look

  3. restored

    Faith or freedom? Christian domestic abuse victims need not make that choice

  4. thomas-becket

    Thomas Becket: holy martyr, or stubborn contrarian with a death-wish?

  5. election

    Secular 'values voters' are becoming an electoral force in the US

  6. thomas-becket

    Thomas Becket and the costly sacrifice of Christian witness

  7. india

    Persecution set to rise in India and China in 2021 - report

More News

  1. joni-eareckson-tada

    Joni Eareckson Tada says her faith has 'widened' since Covid diagnosis

  2. bishop-rachel-treweek

    Talking about death can be 'life-giving', says bishop

  3. fr-zachariah

    For Mosul's Christians, it's been another Christmas away from home

  4. queen

    Let the light of Christmas guide us, says Queen

  5. pope

    Pope calls for Covid vaccine to be made available to all in Urbi et Orbi message

  6. justin-welby

    Give the lonely a call this Christmas, says Archbishop