National Week of Prayer for UK launches with events across the nation

Over a hundred events will be taking place throughout the week as Christians join together for the first National Week of Prayer for the UK and beyond.

It has been organised in just a few months with the backing of a number of organisations, including the Evangelical Alliance, Open Doors, 24-7 Prayer and London City Mission.

Over a thousand Christians, networks and groups have signed up to pray for the UK, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, from 12 to 20 October.

Events will be taking place in churches, community centres, beaches, castle grounds, parks and other locations.

There will also be online prayer watches, livestreamed midday prayers, and night vigils to allow people to participate virtually.

The flagship event of the week is an in-person prayer gathering at the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster on 16 October.

Prayers throughout the week will be focused on spheres of influence like government, healthcare, education and business.

"This coordination and firepower has been a miraculous movement led by the Holy Spirit," said organisers.

"We continue to receive multiple testimonies of others who have been called to pray at the same time, even receiving inspired worship songs from around the nation, all with similar themes.

"The oneness and unity of the Body has been inspiring as all have been willing to lay down brands, logos and agenda and join hands under the banner of the National Week of prayer humbling ourselves to corporately pray and ask the Lord to heal our land."