Natalie Grant asks people to pray after Covid diagnosis

Stephanie Velez

Christian singer Natalie Grant with her husband, Bernie Herms, and their three daughters.Natalie Grant/Instagram

Natalie Grant has asked people to pray for her asthmatic daughter after the worship artist received a positive Covid-19 diagnosis. 

She told her fans on Instagram that she was feeling "terribly achy, extra tired" and "just super bleh".  She has also lost her taste. 

"Well, a positive Covid test wasn't in the plan, but here we are," she said. 

But her concern is more for her daughter Gracie because she has asthma. 

The "Your Great Name" singer asked fans to "pray for protection and health over my sweet Gracie, as she is an asthmatic."

As for herself, Grant is optimistic that she will make a full recovery. 

"I'm going to recover. I don't have an underlying health condition. I'm not having lung/breathing issues," she said.

She also feels grateful for the support she has around her.

"I have medical insurance. I have a loving family. I have a supportive husband who is stepping in to fully take care of the kids. I have an incredible church community that is praying, texting and offering to help in any way they can," she said. 

Grant said she was thinking of those who have coronavirus and "are alone," and that she is "grieving" with people who have lost a loved one to the disease.

Despite everything, she said she was keeping a positive perspective and "feeling incredibly blessed."

"I'm thinking of those right now that are having so much difficulty breathing, and are afraid. My heart is with the single parent that has this stupid virus and is panicked about who is going to take care of their kids," she said. 

