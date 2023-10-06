'My sin was loyalty,' says Calvin Robinson after GB News firing

Broadcaster, Rev Calvin Robinson, has spoken about being fired from GB News after voicing support for fellow presenters Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox.

Fox was also fired following a strong backlash over derogatory comments he made about a female journalist while appearing on Wootton's show.

Robinson, a church deacon, addressed his sacking on social media.

"How long can a station keep calling itself 'the home of free speech' when it continues to engage in cancel culture?" he said.

"I supported my friends/colleagues and will continue to do so. That should not be a fireable offence. GB News is controlled opposition."

Speaking to American broadcaster and commentator Megyn Kelly about the controversy, he defended his position.

Asked what sin he had committed to be fired, he replied, "My sin was loyalty, my sin was actually believing in free speech on the channel that calls itself the home of free speech."

He said he was "disappointed" in Laurence for the language he used but would defend his right to say it.

"But I've backed him 100 per cent and thought, you know, he has the right to do it, he has the right to say it if that's what he believes," said Robinson.

"If we say we're for free speech surely he should be able to say it.

"He did nothing illegal, no incitement of violence, he didn't break any laws, so why cancel him, suspend him and then fire him?"

Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell questioned why Robinson had been fired.

"Why have GBNews sackedCalvin Robinson?" she said on X.

"All my former panellist colleague did was defend free speech and give support to Dan Wootton who had supported him on his show. Doesn't feel right."

A crowdfunding campaign to financially support Robinson after losing his primary source of income on GB News has already raised over £20,000 towards a £30,000 goal.