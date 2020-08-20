Most people are looking forward to a return to in-person church services - poll

Jennifer Lee

Pexels

Most Christians have been content to attend church digitally during the pandemic but Pew research finds that they are also eager to get back into the pews. 

The poll of 10,211 US adults, conducted between 13 and 19 July, found that a third had watched a religious service online or on TV in the past month. 

For nearly a fifth of all respondents (18%), the pandemic was the first time they had joined a service in this way. 

Out of the third who had watched a service remotely, over half (54%) were "very" satisfied with the experience, and over a third (37%) somewhat satisfied. 

Despite the high levels of satisfaction with digital church services, Pew does not predict a permanent shift to online attendance after the pandemic. 

Some 42% of US adults say they plan to resume attendance at in-person services about as often as they did before the outbreak, while 10% think they will actually go to church more often than they used to.  Only 5% think they will attend services in church buildings less often. 

Even though churches started broadcasting their services after the onset of the pandemic, the Pew poll found that two thirds of American adults have not watched a religious service online or on TV in the past month. 

Out of the third who had watched a service remotely in the last month, only a fifth - or 6% of all respondents - predicted that once the pandemic is over, they will watch religious services more often than they did before the outbreak started.

Regular churchgoers - defined in the survey as those who went to services at least once or twice a month - were even less likely to think they would choose digital services over in-person worship once Covid-19 is over. 

Over nine in 10 (92%) expect that when the pandemic has subsided, they will attend physical services at least as often as they did in the past. 

Only one in 10 said they would attend physical services at the same time as watching digital services more than they did before.  Just 2% see themselves watching digital services more while attending in-person services less. 

"Of course, it is impossible to predict how behavior will actually change after the pandemic, particularly if it extends further into the future than people expect," Pew said.

"But, at the moment at least, very few US adults anticipate substituting virtual participation for physical attendance at their church or other house of worship."

