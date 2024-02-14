More dates confirmed for Franklin Graham's second UK tour

American evangelist Franklin Graham will be returning to the UK this year and next to continue sharing the message of God's love and forgiveness.

More dates have been added to his God Loves You Tour UK, starting in Birmingham on 15 June followed by Glasgow on 22 June.

Next year, there will be a further date at the London ExCel on 21 June 2025.

It is a continuation of the God Loves You Tour that Graham started in 2022 when he visited London, Liverpool, Sheffield and south Wales. Last year he returned to London for a second time.

Thousands of people turned out for each of the tour events, which are all free of charge.

Graham, who is CEO of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), said he was looking forward to returning to the UK.

"The simple message of God's love for the people of the UK is just as relevant now as it has ever been," he said.

"We are grateful to all of the churches here that are doing the important work of evangelism, and it is an honour to come alongside them and support them.

"I invite you to be a part of this and join us as we start to pray, plan, and prepare for 21 June, 2025 at ExCeL London."

Speaking about his return to London, he said, "London is an extremely influential and important city, and every time I'm here it feels like we're barely scratching the surface.

"This is why we are bringing the God Loves You Tour back to London for a third time. There is such a need and hunger for the Gospel in this global city."

One of the many thousands at the ExCel London in 2022 was 11-year-old John who attended with his parents, James and Dora Pearce-Higgins.

It was a memorable night for John as he was among the people who went forward during the altar call, accepting the invitation to put his faith and trust in Jesus.

"As I sang, I felt on top of the world, then for half an hour Franklin Graham spoke about the story from Daniel when the hand writes on the wall. He preached, 'We're running out of time,' and that sermon felt like five minutes," he said.

"When he invited people up to the front, my legs just took me up, I was crying. Ever since then I keep on humming the tunes of the songs, and I'm still grateful for what God did in my life."

As part of the tour, the BGEA has partnered with local churches to host events and outreach within their communities.

In the run-up to this year's tour stops, it is hosting free training sessions for Christians about how to share their faith.

The London date will also include free bus transportation for churches.

For more information about the tour, visit https://godlovesyoutour.org.uk/events/