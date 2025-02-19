Missionary in DRC 'trying to be a sign of hope in the midst of the anguish and the pain'

Robert Parr

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has continued to deteriorate, with more than 2,000 people killed since M23 rebels seized the eastern city of Goma.

The ongoing conflict has seen millions of people displaced from their homes and many thousands of people wounded.

M23 is allegedly backed by the DRC's eastern neighbour, Rwanda. Rwanda is accused of wanting to annex the DRC's mineral reach eastern territories. In turn Rwanda has accused the DRC of sponsoring anti-government militias in Rwanda and of harbouring fugitives responsible for the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

On the ground, Catholic missionary Father Marcelo Oliveira has said the situation is increasingly desperate, with hospitals becoming crowded and even refugee camps becoming targets for attack.

Speaking to Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), a Catholic charity, Father Marcelo said that distributing emergency aid was becoming increasingly difficult as the Goma airport has been closed, its control tower vandalised and hardware stolen.

The airport is also believed to have an unknown amount of unexploded ordnances on its grounds, meaning a complete survey will be needed before it can reopen and aid can flow more freely.

The missionary also said that over a hundred female prisoners in Goma's central prison were raped after male prisoners escaped during the fighting and broke into the women's wing. He added that many women and children have been killed in the violence.

Despite the horrors he has witnessed, Father Marcelo said that the Church would remain with the people during their time of suffering.

"The Church continues to be with the people, like the Good Shepherd who accompanies his flock and does not leave them to the wolves," he said.

"So, our presence continues, with the people, trying to be a sign of hope in the midst of the anguish and the pain."

"We keep our eyes set on Jesus, leading his people."

