Mike Pilavachi resigns as safeguarding investigation continues

The founder of Soul Survivor Watford, Mike Pilavachi, has resigned from his role as Associate Pastor of the church as an investigation into allegations about his conduct continues.

Pilavachi stepped back from ministry after the launch of the investigation in March and was formally suspended two months later.

He informed trustees on Tuesday of his decision to resign with immediate effect.

His resignation does not affect the investigation which will "continue as planned until it reaches a conclusion", said David Mitchell on behalf of the Soul Survivor Watford trustees.

"We remain committed to seeking a just, truthful and transparent outcome to the investigation for all those who have bravely stepped forward to share their concerns and experiences with the NST and the St Albans Diocesan Safeguarding Team," he said.

"As trustees, we are committed to a robust and wide-ranging review of the culture, leadership and governance of Soul Survivor Watford with external, independent support.

"We know that this is an essential step in building a strong, healthy and supportive environment for anyone who attends or visits our church."

The investigation into Pilavachi was launched after a report in The Telegraph alleged that he had engaged in full-bodied massages and lengthy wrestling matches with young men.

Some former members of the church alleged "toxic" spiritual abuse, bullying and psychological torment.

Pilavachi asked for forgiveness in a message addressing his resignation that was posted on his private Instagram account and shared on wider social media.

In the message he said, "I have taken this step because the Church needs to heal and I have realised that my continued presence will hinder that process.

"I seek forgiveness from any whom I have hurt during the course of my ministry. I have, on advice, made no comment on the allegations and will not make any further public comment as I do not believe it would be good for anyone if I took part in a trial by media or social media."

He added: "I pray for God's blessing on the Church it has been a privilege and joy to serve these past 30 years."

The investigation into Pilavachi is being conducted by the Church of England's National Safeguarding Team and the Diocese of St Albans.

A Church of England spokesperson said: "We have been informed of the resignation of Mike Pilavachi from his employment at Soul Survivor and want to stress that the safeguarding investigation will continue in line with House of Bishops guidance and we will continue to listen to and offer support to those who come forward."