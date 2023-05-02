Mike Pilavachi accusers allege full-body massages and wrestling matches

Alleged victims of Rev Canon Mike Pilavachi have accused the Soul Survivor founder of giving them full-body oil massages in their underwear.

They also allege being encouraged to participate in lengthy wrestling matches and accuse Pilavachi of "horrible cruelty and obsession" towards certain young men.

The allegations are detailed in a report in The Telegraph, published on Monday, in which unnamed sources likened Pilavachi to a "cult leader" and accused him of "toxic behaviour".

Other accusers claim that they were promised ministry opportunities or international travel to exotic destinations alongside Pilavachi but were later "ignored", "dropped", "gaslit" and "ghosted".

Soul Survivor, based in Watford, north London, announced last month that "safeguarding concerns" regarding Pilavachi had been reported to the Church of England and that he had agreed to step back from ministry pending the outcome of an investigation.

Initially it said that the allegations were "non-recent" but has since revised its statement after being "informed by the independent team conducting the investigation that allegations about recent matters have come to light".

A spokesman for Soul Survivor said that it would be "inappropriate to comment at the present time" on the claims in The Telegraph report but that the church was cooperating fully with the ongoing independent investigation.

"All such allegations are being taken extremely seriously and we urge anyone with information to share to come forward and to make contact with the investigation," the spokesman said.

Individuals with safeguarding concerns relating to this investigation contact Jeremy Hirst at the Diocesan Safeguarding Team at safeguarding@stalbans.anglican.org or Ian Bowles or Anthony Clarke at the National Safeguarding Team at safeguarding@churchofengland.org