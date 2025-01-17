Michael Tait steps down as lead singer of Newsboys after 15 years

(CP) After more than a decade-and-a-half of fronting the Christian rock band Newsboys, lead singer Michael Tait has announced his decision to step down, citing prayerful reflection and a sense of clarity in this new season of life.

"Fifteen years ago, my life was forever changed when I received the invite to step into the role of lead singer for Newsboys," Tait, 58, wrote in a social media statement Thursday. "The years since have been some of the most fulfilling, faith-filled, and rewarding years of my life."

Tait joined Newsboys in 2009 following the departure of longtime lead vocalist Peter Furler. With Tait at the helm, the band experienced a resurgence, releasing chart-topping albums such as Born Again and God's Not Dead.

Known for their high-energy performances and faith-centered music, the band expanded its global reach during Tait's tenure, ministering to audiences across diverse backgrounds.

"Together we wrote and produced music that I am deeply proud of — from 'Born Again' and 'We Believe' to 'Worldwide Revival' and, of course, 'God's Not Dead,'" Tait reflected.

The Newsboys, originally formed in Australia in 1985, have long been a staple in Christian contemporary music. Over the years, the group has earned numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy nominations and Dove Awards.

In his statement, Tait acknowledged that his decision to leave was not an easy one. "While this may come as a surprise given I've been touring ever since college, I've made for me what is a monumental and heartfelt decision that it is time to step down from Newsboys," he shared. "This decision does not come lightly and has been a shock to even myself, but amidst prayer and fasting, I have clarity that this is the right decision."

Tait also shared a verse from Matthew 6:33 that guided his decision: "'But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.'"

"I truly believe these words and, although nervous about the future, I am excited about what it holds for both myself and for Newsboys, as we all seek first His kingdom and His righteousness," he concluded.

A social media statement from Newsboys noted that Tait's exit will not impact their upcoming tour, which is slated to run through August.

"We are grateful for the extended season Michael has had with Newsboys .... as he said in his announcement, the memories we share are deeply cherished. As he walks into the next season of life, we are stepping into the next season of Newsboys," the group's members, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein, Jody Davis and Adam Agee, said in the social media post.

"We are kicking off our Worldwide Revival Nights tour as planned this weekend, and we hope to see you at a show soon ... as we navigate this season of change, we know that worshipping together is the way we want to move forward. We know there will be questions about what the future holds, and in due time, we'll have answers [to] those questions. For now, we want you to know that Newsboys isn't going anywhere; we're going everywhere!" the group's statement continued.

Prior to his stint as the lead singer of Newsboys, Tait was part of the CCM rap-rock group DC Talk, from 1988-2001, alongside TobyMac and Kevin Smith (Max). Before joining The Newsboys, Tait also led his own band, Tait.

In a 2023 interview with The Christian Post, Newsboys keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein said he believed the Christian music band's longevity was due to their commitment to biblical truth.

"I think our longevity is a testament to our hearts and where we are as people, because it's very uncommon in any genre that a band would stay together for over 30 years," Frankenstein said.

"I think that one of the cool things about Christian music, as opposed to pop music, is that we all know deep down that music affects people and has a purpose and God gave us that gift. In a pop music situation where everything's about you and your career, you can see why those things flame out so quickly, because they're just based around either people's egos or just selfishness. In this situation, we all have a common purpose where we know that music can really change people, because we've seen it happen."

He also credited Tait for the band's more recent successes, adding: "We're one of those bands that is in a rare situation where we have a black lead singer and then we're white guys, and we have people from Australia and people that work in our office from other countries. We're a very kind of multicultural band. ... We've always just been ourselves. We don't worry about being too Christian or not Christian enough. We just do what comes from the heart."

