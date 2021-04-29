Mentoring scheme launched to encourage Christians to go into the media

Young Christians hoping to take their first steps into the media are being invited to apply to a new mentoring scheme launched by UK charity Christians in Media.

The organisation wants to hear from Christians aged between 18 and 25 who are either in their first roles or hoping to start in print or broadcast journalism, public relations, digital and social media or radio and podcasting.

Up to seven places are available on the scheme, which begins in June and runs to December.

Young people will attend weekends where they will be trained in practical skills to help them in their future careers, as well as hear from experienced media professionals about what it is like to be a Christian working in the media.

As part of the scheme, each young person will be matched with a mentor – an experienced media professional, who is also a Christian – and meet with them online once a month for the six-month duration of the scheme.

The mentors include Tim Levell, programme director at newly-launched Times Radio; Amaris Cole, head of digital for the Church of England; ITV journalist and presenter Warren Nettlefield, and BBC local radio presenter Sandra Godley.

Steve Cox, chair of Christians in Media, said: "We believe that God calls each of us to be salt and light wherever we are. Our prayer is that increasing numbers of Christians will feel not just called, but equipped, inspired, motivated and supported to forge careers in the media in order to make a positive difference.

"As young Christian professionals embark upon their first steps into the media, we want to enable them to flourish in their careers, while also being grounded in theological teaching and leadership training so that they might make a positive difference in the media and the world, for the glory of God."

Christians in Media is accepting applications through its website at www.christiansinmedia.co.uk/mentor. Applicants will be asked to write a 500-word essay or record a video to answer the question 'What are the biggest challenges facing the media industry in the next five years, and how might Christians in Media respond to those challenges?'

The deadline for applications is close - Friday 7 May - and virtual interviews will be held on or around 13 May.

Christians in Media started in 1967 and was first known as the Churches Advisory Council for Local Broadcasting (CACLB) It then assumed several names including the Church & Media Network. It is a UK network and community that supports, encourages and inspires Christians who work in, and with, media.

Through local meet-ups and a flourishing online network, it seeks to help Christians better understand how their faith and work interact.

The network's mission is to see Christians in the industry flourish and become key influencers, to see churches engaging positively with the media, and to see the life-affirming Gospel message of faith, hope and love increasingly reflected in the UK media.

Other initiatives from Christians in Media include a Day of Prayer for the Media, this year to be held on Sunday October 31st.

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, a former communications director with the CofE, and the author of 'Responding to Post-truth' (Grove Books).