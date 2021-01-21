Megachurch pastor Ed Young mourns death of daughter aged 34

Megachurch pastor Ed Young is grieving the death of his oldest child, LeeBeth Young, at the age of 34.

In a statement on social media, the Texas-based pastor said LeeBeth had died on Monday night.

He said she was "now healed and whole" but did not reveal the exact cause of death.

"It is with great sadness that I write these words. Last night, our precious and cherished daughter LeeBeth passed away. She was our firstborn, and we celebrate her life," Young said.

LeeBeth was a committed Christian like her father and previously served in the communications and video department for the church he founded - Fellowship Church in Grapevine, Texas.

Young paid tribute to his daughter as a "bright, intelligent, strong, creative, witty, and faithful young woman."

"We love our daughter, and she loved the Lord," he said.

"Because of her relationship with Jesus, she is now healed and whole in His presence. We ask that you pray for our family, our church, and so many others who loved LeeBeth deeply."

Kay Warren, the co-founder of Saddleback Church who lost her son Matthew to suicide in 2013, was among the friends and supporters offering their condolences.

"Tears .... so very sorry for the loss of your beloved girl. Standing with you, holding your hearts in ours. Here for your family if we can be strong shoulders to lean on," she wrote on Twitter.

A celebration of LeeBeth's life will be held on Saturday at 12pm local time at Fellowship Church. It will also be available to view online at FellowshipChurch.com.