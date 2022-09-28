Maverick City Music 'pauses' relationship with Dante Bowe over 'behaviour' issues

Maverick City Music have pressed the "pause" button on their professional relationship with one of the group's lead singers, Dante Bowe.

The popular Christian music group announced the decision in a statement on their Instagram account.

They said they had reached this decision "due to behaviour that is inconsistent with our core values and beliefs".

The statement said that the band was committed to showing "unwavering support" to Bowe as a "brother in Christ" as he moves forward.

The group did not give specific details about the behaviour that led to this outcome or whether he would be returning at some point in the future.

"Due to behaviour that is inconsistent with our core values and beliefs, we have decided to put a pause on our professional relationship with Dante Bowe. Decisions like these are not easy because of the level of nuance, both professionally and personally, but we felt it necessary to address," the statement said.

"Maverick City Music is a collective of various artists from many different backgrounds and life experiences; as such no one artist's actions or behaviour can always be attributed as a reflection of our core beliefs and values.

"Dante is a brother in Christ and as such he has our full commitment and unwavering support as he continues to navigate his path forward. Each of us need God's grace, and our hope is that we all pray and give him the same opportunity to grow in Christ as we give ourselves."

Comments to the Instagram post were disabled.

Bowe published a statement on his own social media account shortly after stating that his stepping back was "for the best" and that he would be taking a break from social media.

He did not comment on the "behaviour" raised in the Maverick City Music statement.

"In light of recent events and opinions, I've talked to some of the wisest leaders and brothers around me. I'll be taking time off social media to rest mentally and physically," he said.

"Years ago, when I dreamt of all I would accomplish one day, I didn't account for the pressure and opinions that would come with it. It's important for everyone to know when to step back and refocus.

"Hope y'all understand and support. I'll hit you up when I'm back.

"Love you guys! This is for the best."