Matt Redman 'deeply impacted' by Mike Pilavachi allegations

Matt Redman has issued a statement in response to safeguarding allegations against Soul Survivor founder Mike Pilavachi.

The worship artist, known for songs like 10,000 Reasons, is an alumnus of Soul Survivor and was involved in its formation in 1993.

In a statement released to his social media, he said: "Deeply impacted by the recent reports concerning Mike Pilavachi and Soul Survivor.

"Having spent some of my formative years in that environment, I felt it was important to acknowledge these news stories.

"But most of all I wanted to commend those who are hurting and have so courageously stepped forward."

Alleged victims claim in a Telegraph report that they given full-body oil massages by Pilavachi on his bed and encouraged to participate in lengthy wrestling matches with each other.

The report also alleges "toxic behaviour" and "horrible cruelty and obsession" towards certain young men.

Pilavachi has stepped back from ministry while an investigation is carried out into the allegations by the Church of England's National Safeguarding Team (NST).

A joint statement by the NST, the Diocese of St Albans and Soul Survivor on 2 April said that it was not a criminal investigation and the police were not involved.

That statement said that the allegations were "non-recent" but this has since been revised because "recent matters have come to light" in the course of the investigation.

The New Wine church movement has also issued a statement addressing the allegations in the last few days on Twitter.

It said it was "surprised and saddened" by the investigation and "distressing" media reports.

"Given the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of this situation," it said.

"However, we want to express our deep empathy and sadness for the pain this situation has caused and acknowledge the distress and concern many are experiencing.

"We commend the bravery of those who have come forward and we stand with them. We are committed to supporting and praying for all those impacted by this investigation.

"New Wine is committed to being a safe place for all and continues to work for excellence in safeguarding practice in all that we do.

"We seek to model humble and accountable leadership and are committed to helping church leaders in our network nurture safe communities of faith in with the hurting and abused are able to make disclosures, receive healing from Jesus and love, support and care from others."

Individuals with safeguarding concerns relating to this investigation are being advised to contact Jeremy Hirst at the Diocesan Safeguarding Team at safeguarding@stalbans.anglican.org or Ian Bowles or Anthony Clarke at the National Safeguarding Team at safeguarding@churchofengland.org