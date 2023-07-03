Many UK adults afraid of getting older

A survey has revealed that over half of UK adults aged 40 to 60 are afraid of getting older.

The survey was carried out by YouGov on behalf of Pilgrims' Friend Society, a Christian elderly care charity.

More than half (54%) of people in the 40 to 60 age group said that the later years of life were a time to be afraid.

A far smaller proportion (38%) felt that they were a time to look forward to.

Nearly half (47%) said they were worried about becoming a burden on loved ones in their later years while over two in five (43%) were worried about being lonely.

Most (86%) agreed that it is important to prepare for later life and only a quarter (24%) said they had not made any preparations.

Asked what kind of preparations are important, 92% said finances, followed by physical preparation (85%), and emotional, mental and spiritual preparation (78%).

The survey coincides with a new campaign launched this week by Pilgrims' Friend Society called 'Getting Real about Getting Older'.

As part of the campaign, the charity has produced a 'Mid-life MOT' to get people thinking about what they want their later life to be like.

The charity is also releasing four short films in which people share about their experience of growing old and give advice about how to prepare and embrace it positively.

"Getting older happens to us all. When you notice that your body can't do what it used to, or that you're becoming more physically and mentally dependent on others, it can feel unsettling and even frightening, but it makes a big difference if you talk about these changes and prepare for them. People should be conscious of what's happening to them and then make the right choices early," said Eric Freeman, 85, who lives in a Pilgrims' Friend Society home in West Yorkshire and appears in one of the videos.

Alexandra Davis, Director of Marketing & Communications for Pilgrims' Friend Society, said, "As someone approaching mid-life myself, I'm realising that there are big things to think through.

"The insights provided in our films have helped me appreciate that later life is something I can take practical steps to prepare for and embrace with positivity and hopefulness."

Both the resource and the films available on the Getting Real About Getting Older webpage:

www.pilgrimsfriend.org.uk/getreal