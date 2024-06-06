Mandisa's cause of death revealed

Jennifer Moreno

Mandisa died at the age of 47.Mandisa

Christian singer Mandisa died of complications arising from class III obesity, the official autopsy into her death has revealed.

Mandisa was found dead in her Franklin, Tennessee, home on 18 April at the age of 47. Police said at the time that there was no evidence of foul play. 

In the days that followed, it was feared that she might have self-harmed because of her past struggles with mental health, but her family strongly denied this and said she had been struggling to recover from Covid. 

The autopsy report confirms that her death was related to class III obesity and natural causes, People magazine reports. 

Mandisa shot to fame after competing on American Idol in 2006. 

She had a successful career as a Christian singer, collaborating with popular artists like TobyMac, Michael W Smith and Kirk Franklin. 

In addition to her powerful voice, she was known for her contagious joy and generous spirit.

