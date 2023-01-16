Man arrested over London church shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a London church that left a seven-year-old girl fighting for her life.

The shooting occurred as a memorial service was taking place inside St Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in the Somers Town area of London, near Euston station.

The service was being held for 50-year-old Fresia Calderon and her 20-year-old daughter, Sara Sanchez, who died within weeks of each other at the end of 2022.

Calderon died in November of a suspected blood clot after a flight to London from Colombia. Sanchez passed away a few weeks later from terminal leukaemia.

Hundreds of mourners had gathered for their funeral and were releasing doves outside the church when a gunman opened fire from a black Toyota C-HR at about 1.30pm on Saturday before driving off.

The injured seven-year-old girl is in a serious but stable condition in hospital. Four women and another girl also injured in the attack are expected to make a full recovery.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder after the car he was in was stopped by police in the Barnet area of north London.

The man has not been named by police.

Scotland Yard is appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

Police have not commented on a motive but a possible connection with Colombian gang activity has been suggested in media reports.