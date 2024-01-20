Lysa TerKeurst remarries two years after divorce

Christian author Lysa TerKeurst has announced a "new chapter" in her life after marrying again.

The founder of Proverbs 31 Ministries made the announcement on social media alongside beautiful photos of the big day attended by other family members, including her children and grandchildren.

She shared in her update that she met Chaz last year January and that they got engaged in the autumn but she decided to keep the happy news private so that she could "tell as many people as possible face to face".

"In January of 2023, I met Chaz. And as the pages kept turning last year, we knew what we'd found in each other was love. A beautiful love that requires work like love always does. But a togetherness that is safe, honest, fun, funny and surrendered to the sacred way God tells us to love and care for each other," she said.

She said that she and Chaz exchanged vows last week "surrounded by our family and some beautiful mountains".

"As soon as we were announced husband and wife, some fun music started playing. I invited our kids and grandkids to join in as we all danced in the gently falling snow," she said.

The New York Times bestselling author divorced from her first husband, Art TerKeurst, two years ago after nearly thirty years of marriage.

At the time she said that he had "chosen patterns of behavior that dishonor God and the biblical covenant of marriage". They tried to reconcile and even renewed their vows but in the end she filed for divorce again, alleging that he had broken these vows. They share five adult children together.

In the social media post announcing her marriage to Chaz, she said that "hope is not lost" even when experiencing "unkindness and unfaithfulness in people" because "God is kind" and "God is faithful".

She said that she still sometimes feels "pricks of pain" about the past but she has learnt to trust God through it all.

"God helped me learn to lean on Him in the midst of my biggest disappointments and how to sit alone and be okay," she said.