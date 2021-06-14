London City Mission gives thanks after missing missionary safely found

London City Mission worker Tyson Bradley has been found safe after being reported missing over the weekend.

The missionary, originally from Canada, was reported missing to Tower Hamlets Police on Saturday.

The police appealed for help on Twitter, designating him a "high risk" missing person.

His disappearance prompted calls for prayer from London City Mission (LCM), the organisation that Bradley has been working with for several years in the capital.

Over the weekend, LCM CEO Graham Miller said he was praying to see Bradley again and give him "a hug".

Following appeals for prayer and information, LCM has now announced that Bradley has been found and is back at home.

The charity thanked the police and supporters for their efforts in seeing Bradley returned safely home.

"Over the weekend LCM Missionary Tyson Bradley was missing and there were concerns for his safety. Messages were shared asking for your support and prayers in finding him and we are incredibly grateful to the thousands of people who stood with Tyson and us at this time," the organisation said.

"We are extremely thankful to the Lord and delighted to share that Tyson has been safely found and is now at home. We are also very thankful for the diligent efforts of the police who did a truly excellent job."

No further details of the circumstances surrounding his disappearance were given.

LCM is inviting people to send in messages of support and encouragement for Bradley that will be shared with him "at the right time".

These can be sent to LCM's central office at 175 Tower Bridge Road, London, SE1 2AH.