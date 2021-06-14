London City Mission asks for prayer for missing missionary

A London City Mission (LCM) worker has been reported missing, prompting calls for prayer from the charity.

Tyson Bradley, a missionary originally from Canada, was reported missing on Saturday.

Tower Hamlets Police said he was a "high risk missing person" and that they were concerned for his welfare.

They shared a picture of him taken from CCTV inside a lift earlier in the day wearing black shorts, a black shirt with an orange palm tree pattern, and carrying a backpack.

"Our London City Mission family are inviting you to stand in prayer with us wherever you are at 4pm this afternoon, as we pray for Tyson's safe return and for his family. We are praying that Tyson knows God's love and the love of his LCM family at this time. Please pray with us," the charity said.

LCM CEO Graham Miller posted a heartfelt tweet on Twitter alongside a photo of himself with Bradley.

"We love you so much Tyson. Looking forward to seeing you again soon bro and giving you a hug," he wrote.

Potential sightings of Bradley should be reported to police on 999 quoting 21MIS016948.