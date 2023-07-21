Local pantries helping people through cost of living crisis

Local pantries are saving households money each week while also improving their health and wellbeing, new research has shown.

The 'So Much More!' report by Your Local Pantry showed that members save on average £21 a week on their shopping, amounting to a potential saving of £1,000 a year.

There are now 35,000 members of local pantries, covering nearly 13,000 households.

Members reported improvements to their household finances (97%), physical health (68%), mental health (83%), and a stronger connection with their local community (74%).

Two thirds reported being able to form new friendships as a result of being part of their local pantry and a similar proportion (69%) said they were eating more fresh fruit and vegetables.

Two thirds (67%) said they were trying new foods and over half (59%) said they were eating less processed food.

Nearly half (47%) said they were eating more food in general.

The Your Local Pantry network is run by Church Action on Poverty and supported by around 2,000 volunteers. For a small weekly membership starting at £3.50, members can come and fill their basket once a week.

In addition to providing food, all of the pantries are able to point members to additional local support or provide it themselves.

Anna, a member of Kingston Pantry, said she was now able to afford more for her children like better school shoes and the occasional treat.

Lucy, a member of Hope Pantry, Merthyr Tydfil, said that rising fuel prices had left her and her family struggling to save.

"We're just lucky that we've got this. It provides me with a sense of security, knowing that we have the food to eat and we don't have to worry about finding a large amount of money to do family shops," she said.

James Henderson, Your Local Pantry network development coordinator, said: "Pantries have enabled tens of thousands of people around the UK to strengthen their community and loosen the grip of high prices.

"They reduce isolation, foster community, improve health and save people money. They are a reminder that communities can do and be so much more when they come together."

Church Action on Poverty is calling on the government to take action to ensure people receive salaries they can live on.

Niall Cooper, chief executive of Church Action on Poverty, said: "Community organisations have long warned that charity is not the long-term answer to household food insecurity. Many pantries are now having to spend significant sums on food to top up their stocks, as FareShare struggles to meet rising need.

"This should be a wake-up call to the whole country. Everyone should have access to good food. Government must do much more to guarantee everyone can afford the essentials, and prevent even more people being swept into poverty by an economy beyond their control."

The report was published in celebration of the 100th pantry opening its doors in Aylesham, Kent, this week. A further 125 pantries are expected to open by the end of 2025 in partnership with The Coop supermarket chain.