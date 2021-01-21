Liz Earle gets behind Tearfund challenge to keep fit while helping the hungry

Staff writer

Tearfund's new 21 for 21 Challenge is inviting people to raise funds for those suffering from hunger because of the pandemic and climate change, while at the same time keeping fit during lockdown. 

During the challenge, participants will complete a new workout each day for 21 days and be sponsored for their efforts. 

There are three different levels - beginner, intermediate and advanced - with tutorial videos available to help people master the exercises. 

Money raised will go to helping people in poorer countries who are struggling to eat. 

Jessy, a grandmother in Malawi, is one of the people who will benefit from the campaign.

Although her family grows maize, the crops frequently fail because of flooding and changing weather patterns. 

Hunger can be a reality for Jessy for months on end, and on occasion, she has been so hungry that she has collapsed. 

"Funds raised by the challenge will help Tearfund's work to make sure families like Jessy's can provide for themselves, even in challenging circumstances," said Jane Pleace, Tearfund's Global Fundraising Director.

"But, we also really want our supporters to enjoy themselves and feel a sense of achievement through staying fit."

The campaign is being backed by Liz Earle, Tearfund ambassador and founder of the cosmetics brand by the same name. 

"Doing this challenge is a great way to remind myself that I'm essentially still connected to Jessy and others who live far away, despite lockdowns," she said.

"Their struggles are different to my struggles but 21 for 21 gives me a way to show I care, as well as benefiting my own physical health." 

To sign up to the challenge, visit tearfund.org/21

