Living according to the standards of the Bible, not my own

Our society is changing. We can see it in the behaviour of human beings and the different laws that are now set in place.

In order to remain faithful and true we must have a firm foundation and a genuine relationship with God. Knowing and trusting in God is the only way we will be able to persevere in this society.

Remain firm

The morality and values of our society are constantly changing. A lot of things that were deemed unacceptable in the past are now accepted. Laws and standards of living are often changed to suit the desires of the people in our society. As Christians we have to know what we believe and stay true to that no matter what.

The word of God stands firm forever; neither culture nor political leaders can change the word of God. Isaiah chapter 40, verse 8 reads, "The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever."

Hold on to the truth

Genesis chapter 39 tells us of Joseph's encounter with Potiphar's wife. Joseph was sold by his brothers, and taken to Egypt as a captive. Through it all God did not abandon Joseph. When Joseph was taken down to Egypt he was bought by Potiphar, one of Pharaoh's officials.

The word of God said that the Lord was with Joseph so he prospered and found favour in the eyes of Potiphar. Because of this Potiphar put Joseph in charge of his household and everything he owned.

As time went by, Potiphar's wife started to take notice of Joseph and insisted that he slept with her. But Joseph refused. In Genesis chapter 39, verse 9 he responded, "How then could I do such a wicked thing and sin against God?"

Joseph remained true to himself and God even in the midst of temptation.

We have to be deliberate like Joseph, and make up our minds to serve God and God alone in spirit and truth.

Like Joseph, let us stand up for what is right, even if we have to stand alone. Let us choose God's word over what the majority thinks, even if we look silly.

Our Guide

The word of God is there to guide us in every aspect of our lives. It is our weapon against the plans and fiery darts of the enemy. Let us hold firm so that we will not be easily persuaded by the lies of the enemy. And remember, the truth never changes, no matter what.