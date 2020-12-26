Life-sized angels offer comfort and hope at Christmas

Staff writer

Life-sized angels outside St John the Baptist, Wellington

Churches across England have been using angels in creative installations to share a message of comfort and hope with the nation over what has been a difficult Christmas for many.

The installations have been inspired by the angels that appeared to the shepherds outside Bethlehem heralding the birth of Jesus and bringing "good tidings of great joy". 

St John the Baptist church in Wellington, Somerset, has placed life-sized illuminated angels across the town as part of the Angels of Hope project. 

Knitted and paper angels fill St Phillip's Church in Atherton.

In Atherton, Greater Manchester, an eye-catching display of paper angels is available for public viewing at St Philip's Church.

Made with the help of pupils from St Philip's School, there are over 800 paper angels inside the church.  Another hundred knitted angels have been sent out to three local care homes. 

"We are opening church during the next two weeks for people to come and take a look and ponder," said team vicar, the Rev Tracy Marshall.

