Let's hear it for the mothers who have been keeping us going during this pandemic

As Mother's Day approaches, let's hear it for all the mothers who have been on the frontline of helping our country survive the Covid pandemic!

Just as we've clapped on our doorsteps for the NHS and other heroes, let's applaud all that mothers have done – often balancing home and employment – during these long lockdown months.

Research shows that mums have carried out most of the homeschooling and household tasks – with many also holding down important frontline roles in the NHS, education and other essential services.

Women spent more than twice as much time as men on their children's homeschooling and development during the lockdown, according to a study by University College London. It measured how parents responded while schools and nurseries were closed to most families.

The survey, reported by the Guardian newspaper, found that women across several age groups took the major share of childcare and home schooling. Those with primary school-aged children "were considerably more likely" to have given up working than fathers with children of the same age.

The pressure on families was further increased as many grandparents and other carers were unable to help. Family and friendship networks were put under strain with contacts restricted to online Zoom or Facetime calls that are often difficult with younger children.

Launching a Children's Society report into children's welfare during the lockdown, chief executive Mark Russell said: "We are living in unprecedented times. Months of national lockdown, only small numbers of children in school, and many families experiencing real crisis. Coronavirus has impacted every area of our lives and The Children's Society has been deeply concerned about the impact of this crisis on children, especially the most disadvantaged."

He added: "Our survey found a higher proportion of young people experiencing low well-being than we are used to seeing. Whilst we know that most children's well-being will 'bounce-back', there will be some who do not."

Mothers are at the frontline of helping our children cope with – and then recover from – the effects of the Covid pandemic and the extended lockdowns.

Many working mothers lost their jobs because of the pandemic, and families will be hard-pressed to make up for the lost income. Food bank provider, the Trussell Trust has warned churches to prepare for a 'tidal wave' of poverty and to be ready to help their local communities.

This Mother's Day, daffodils and chocolate may seem very thin reward for the major contribution of mums across our nation.

In normal times, they have a challenging and demanding job to do. Through the pandemic, they have risen to the challenges and sought to ensure children thrive despite the lockdowns.

As we celebrate Mother's Day, let's recognise the amazing efforts made by mothers with their children.

Let's also celebrate the vital roles many - including those without children – play in in keeping vital supplies flowing in the NHS, in education, in the government, civil service and in our pulpits and churches.

Peter Crumpler is a Church of England priest in St Albans, Herts, a former communications director for the CofE and the author of 'Responding to Post-truth' (Grove Books).