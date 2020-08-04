Kim Kardashian turns to pastor friend to help save marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is reported to have sought out help with her marriage woes from Rich Wilkerson Jr, the pastor who married her and Kanye West in 2014.

The Sun reports that the 39-year-old reality star has invited the Vous Church pastor along on a break she's taking with West to resolve their marriage issues.

Wilkerson Jr wed Kim and Kanye at Forte Di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, and he has remained a close friend of the couple.

Kim and Kanye have four children together, with their youngest, Psalm, born just last year via surrogate.

But the pair have hit a rough patch after Kanye's presidential rally when he alleged that they had considered aborting oldest child, North.

Kanye later apologised for the comments.

The Sun reports that crisis talks between the couple at their Wyoming estate broke down last week and that they are now on a "make or break" family trip to save their marriage.

A source told The Sun that Kim wants Wilkerson and his wife DawnCheré to join them on the vacation.

"Kim and Kanye's trip isn't a romantic holiday. It's more of a chance for them to reconnect away from the chaos of Wyoming, the hangers on who surround Kanye and the audience of their entourage," the source said.

"Kim wanted to bring her mum but didn't want Kanye to feel like he was being pressured. She's planning to fly Rich Wilkerson Jnr, their pastor who married them, out with his wife - or if Kanye is resistant, to video call him. He's someone Kanye trusts."