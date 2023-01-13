Kevin Hart says God allowed him to survive after near-fatal crash

(CP) Comedian and actor Kevin Hart said God allowed him to live after his near-fatal car crash and revealed that he has realized his allure to fame.

"I believe in God. I'm not as spiritual as some may be, but I'm very thankful for the life God has allowed me to live and the opportunities I've been able to embark upon," Hart told Jay Shetty during Monday's episode of the "On Purpose" podcast.

In September 2019, Hart was injured in an auto accident when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda crashed into a tree after careening down an embankment. Hart, who was in the front passenger seat and the driver, Jared Black, both sustained back injuries, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report which said reckless driving was to blame for the crash. A third passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, was in the back seat and did not suffer any injuries. None were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

"...I got a lot more appreciation after life was almost gone. Right? Like, do you really appreciate your toes? Do you really appreciate your fingers? Like, do you really think about your movement, your joints, vision, smell? Do you really think about how fortunate and lucky you are?

"I really almost died."

Hart revealed he did not have his life together at the time of the crash and said the accident required him to put things into perspective.

"I'm out here, I'm just roaming," the 43-year-old explained. "I'm out here aimlessly living and I'm moving so fast. I've yet to grasp the true concept and reality of responsibility."

Following the accident, Hart underwent back surgery and needed physical therapy in the hospital to regain his ability to stand and walk.

His near-death experience encouraged the father of four to get his "responsibilities in order."

"Because if that had of been, there would have been a lot of people with their hands up as to what, how, when? Fame is great, the lights are great. Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart. Number one, number one, number one," he continued. "I was in that room with my God, wife, my brother and my kids. And you look around, you've got a lot of friends, you've got a lot of people who love you, but then you start to [think], 'What really matters?' That's when my mindset started to change."

The Philly native also revealed that he has not stayed true to his commitment to be more of a family man and not so driven by fame.

"I've contradicted myself a lot since," he noted.

"The biggest drug — it's not cocaine, it's not heroin, it's not Molly or opioids. [The] biggest drug is fame," he told Shetty. "Anything you want, everything you want, it's a thing. And if you can't handle this thing, the consequences attached are severe. Do you know you, and are you OK with you? If you are not, it'll break you."

Back in 2019, Hart's first social media post following the car accident was a thank you to God for grabbing his attention.

The Instagram video showed images of the crash and Hart's recovery at a hospital. He even said at the time that the accident was meant to happen because God was trying to get his attention.

"When God talks, you gotta listen," he said. "I swear, life is funny, because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things you needed most."

"In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down," the entertainer added. "When you're moving too fast and you're doing too much, sometimes you can't see the things that you're meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective."

Hart continued: "My appreciation for life is through the roof. I'm thankful for my family, my friends. I'm thankful for the people that simply ride with me, have been with me, 'cause you stood by me. My fans — I'm thankful for all your love and support. So don't take today for granted, 'cause tomorrow's not promised."

