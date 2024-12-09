Kemi Badenoch criticises 'naive' church leaders in UK

UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has accused some church leaders of being "naive" in allowing asylum seekers to convert to Christianity as a way to exploit the UK's immigration system.

Speaking to a politically right-leaning audience during her December keynote address in Washington DC, Badenoch expressed concerns that such practices not only undermine border controls but also exploit the UK's values of liberalism and tolerance.

"It turns out that over many years, we have had very naive church leaders converting people who had no interest in Christianity as a means to circumvent border control," Badenoch said.

She highlighted a troubling example where a migrant, after converting to Christianity, claimed persecution fears to remain in the UK. The individual later committed sexual assaults and attacked a mother and her two children with chemicals in London.

Badenoch, a vocal critic of leftist ideologies, argued that liberal democratic systems have been "hacked" by extremists who exploit them for their own agendas. "This is what I mean when I say that liberalism has been hacked," she explained. "When a system that has accommodations made for the vulnerable is being exploited by opponents of that system, something needs to change."

Her remarks highlighted a broader critique of Western institutions failing to adapt to evolving threats. "Because we don't know the value of what we have, and we are failing to adapt as the world is changing and new threats emerge, we don't recognise when opposing ideologies are taking over," Badenoch warned.

Badenoch's comments come amid growing pressure on the UK government to address migration challenges. She stressed that simplistic approaches to migration reform would fail, urging a clear long-term vision.

"These aren't features of the system; they are bugs and they need fixing," she said, noting that public frustration over ineffective policies could have significant political consequences, as seen in the Conservative Party's poor performance in July.

Embracing her label as a "culture warrior", Badenoch declared, "If I don't stand up for Britain's culture, who will?" She warned of ideologies that demand tolerance while undermining the very institutions that foster it. "Ideologies and beliefs that demand our tolerance even as they seek to undermine the very culture and institutions that create that tolerance," she highlighted as a growing concern.

During her US visit, Badenoch attended the International Democracy Union, a think tank co-founded by Margaret Thatcher, and sought to strengthen ties with Republican leaders. Her visit aligns with the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has been outspoken about both immigration control and his Christian faith.

Drawing from her upbringing in Nigeria, Badenoch shared her deep appreciation for the freedoms afforded by democratic societies. She cautioned against complacency, stating, "We are giving away our freedoms by stealth."

Badenoch has stated in previous interviews regarding her beliefs that she identifies as agnostic and describes herself as a "cultural Christian" - someone who aligns with Christian values and traditions without actually holding a personal faith.