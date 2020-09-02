Kanye West says he started to read the Bible after 2016 hospitalization

Stephanie Velez

Awkward: Kanye West stormed the stage during Taylor Swift's acceptance speech(Photo: MTV/ET)

Kanye West's faith was at the centre of a new interview in which he says God brought him to his knees "multiple times". 

The rapper, who is bipolar, also said he ran up onto the stage during Taylor Swift's acceptance speech in 2009 because God told him to. 

West was hospitalized for psychiatric observation and treatment of temporary psychosis back in 2016. 

Addressing that time in his life on the 'Cannon's Class' podcast, West said it was after his spell in hospital that he started to read the Bible. 

"God brought me to my knees multiple times," he said.

"The first time that I was put into the hospital in 2016, I actually started reading the bible. That was part of what God hit me with. You know, God has a calling on all of us and he uses us in different ways." 

West also spoke to podcast host Nick Cannon about his controversial interruption of Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV Awards back 11 years ago. 

Swift, who was 19 at the time, had just accepted the award for Best Female Video for her song "You Belong With Me" when West rushed the stage and shouted out that Beyoncé had "one of the best videos of all time", in reference to her song "Single Ladies". 

The stunt triggered a long-running feud between West and Swift. 

Commenting on his actions during the conversation with Cannon, West suggested they were God-inspired.

"Right now, God is giving me the information ... if God ain't want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn't have sat me in the front row.  I would've been sitting in the back," he said. 

"It wouldn't have made it so ridiculous of an idea because I had never heard of this person before, and Single Ladies is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time.

"And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn't want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up."

