Justin Welby marks last day as Archbishop of Canterbury after resignation over John Smyth scandal

Justin Welby's tenure as Archbishop of Canterbury ends at midnight on Monday two months after his resignation over safeguarding failures in the Church of England.

Welby took up the post in 2013 but announced his resignation last November following the publication of the Makin Review which held him partly responsible for failures in the handling of the John Smyth case.

The late Smyth used Christian camps to groom boys and young men for sadistic abuse. The Makin Review said that Welby had failed to ensure that Smyth's abuse was reported to police, and that he could have and should have done more to bring him to justice.

Announcing his resignation, Welby said, "It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024."

He continued, "I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church. As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse."

Welby's official duties will end after an evensong service at Lambeth Palace on Monday evening. It is not certain where he will go next or whether he will assume priestly duties again - he would need to be granted a Permission to Officiate (PTO) by his area bishop.

During his tenure, Welby played an important role in key state events. He officiated the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and also coronated King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

However, he was also accused of leading the Church away from biblical teaching on marriage and sexuality. Even before he stepped down over the Smyth scandal, there were calls for his resignation after he said that gay sex in a committed relationship was not sinful.

"The Archbishop of Canterbury not only rejected biblical marriage; he rejected Christ," said Christian Concern's Andrea Williams at the time.

"Therefore, even before the publication of the Makin Review, Welby disqualified himself from holding such a position of power within the bride of Christ, the Church."

Temporary leadership of the Church of England will be assumed by the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, until Welby's successor is appointed. Cottrell has himself faced calls to resign over his handling of a separate safeguarding case involving a priest.