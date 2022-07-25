Justin Welby has no plans to retire early

Mark King

(Photo: Lambeth Palace/ Jacqui J Sze)

The Archbishop of Canterbury says he plans to stay in post until he reaches the retirement age of 70.

Justin Welby told The Times that any decision to retire early "would be arrived at in prayer, thoughtful consultation with others, family, colleagues, friends".

He has been Archbishop of Canterbury since 2013 and will turn 70 in 2026. 

He said he was happy to stay in the post so long as people "are happy" with him and he continues to be in good health. 

"It's not about me, it's what's best for the Church," Welby said.

"I will certainly take advice and if my health is good and people are happy that I'm still there, then I'll still be there."

The Archbishop was speaking days before a global gathering of bishops from the Anglican Communion in Canterbury, Kent. 

The Lambeth Conference is held around once every 10 years. 

It was supposed to be held in 2020 but was postponed until this year because of the pandemic. 

Over 600 bishops and their spouses are taking part, but the leaders of the Anglican Church in Rwanda, Nigeria and Uganda have decided to boycott the event. 

Most Read

  1. archie-battersbee

    The tragic case of Archie Battersbee

  2. face-masks

    What my Covid survey taught me about the Church

  3. old-people

    The truth about working with older people

  4. transgender

    Have we reached 'peak woke'?

  5. the-rev-john-mark-cheitnum

    Nigeria: kidnapped Catholic priest slain

  6. archie-battersbee

    Archie Battersbee's parents lose appeal against withdrawal of life support

  7. police

    Christians welcome free speech guidance for police officers

More News

  1. police

    Christians welcome free speech guidance for police officers

  2. archie-battersbee

    The tragic case of Archie Battersbee

  3. transgender

    Have we reached 'peak woke'?

  4. prince-harry

    Is Prince Harry a prophet?

  5. leadership

    Moses, Elijah and how to pass on the mantle of leadership

  6. gender

    Christians should not be compelled to lie by using trans pronouns