Justin Welby called to repent over gay sex position

Faithful, orthodox Anglicans in the England have once again been encouraged by the courage and clarity of the leaders of the Gafcon movement. In a Reformation Day Statement, the Primates Council of Gafcon rebuked Justin Welby for his comments to Alastair Campbell and called for his personal repentance.

"While he may claim not to have changed the doctrine of marriage, the Archbishop of Canterbury has demonstrably changed the doctrine of sin, by promoting the sanctification of sin by means of a divine blessing," they said in a statement.

The continued, "We are guided by Jesus' solemn words of warning to the Church of Thyatira, because, 'they tolerate the teaching of Jezebel,' which endorses sexual immorality. Only judgment awaits Jezebel and all who follow her, unless they repent (Revelation 2:21-22; 22:15). Any toleration, let alone endorsement, of immorality is liable to God's judgment.

"For this reason, in response to his public comments, we solemnly repeat our call for Archbishop Justin Welby to personally and publicly repent of this denial of his ordination and consecration vows, where he promised to, "teach the doctrine of Christ as the Church of England has received it."

There are no threats. The majority of the Anglican Communion, represented by Gafcon and the GSFA (Global South Fellowship of Anglicans) have long since rejected the authority of the Archbishop of Canterbury and the other 'Instruments of Communion' and are getting on with the work of mission, evangelism and church planting.

Instead, there are promises to continue to "champion" the ever-growing Anglican Network in Europe, as "Gafcon's authentically-Anglican structural provision for those who cannot by conscience remain within the historic, revisionist structures," and "support for The Alliance as they seek to stand firm in defence of biblical marriage within the Church of England."

The Primates opened their statement with words from Jude's letter – a letter which goes on to speak of the scoffers that cause division and calling on the faithful to build themselves up in the holy faith while showing mercy to those who doubt, saving others by snatching them out of the fire and showing mercy with fear to some.

The statement ended by declaring afresh to all those in England who "contend for the faith that was once for all delivered to all the saints" that "you are not alone".

It is unlikely that this statement will change the Archbishop of Canterbury's mind, but should he repent and return to believing and teaching the Doctrine of Christ as the Church of England has received it, he too would find he was not alone.