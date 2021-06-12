Justin Bieber's wife Hailey says their happy marriage is down to their shared Christian faith

Jennifer Lee

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber has credited her happy marriage with Justin Bieber to their shared Christian faith. 

The model married Bieber in 2018 and the couple have frequently spoken about the importance of their faith to their relationship. 

Marriage came up again in a recent conversation on her YouTube channel with actress and comedian Yvonne Orji.

Hailey said she was often asked the reason why she and Justin were so happy together.

"And I'm like, 'It's our faith.' It's what we believe in. If we didn't have that, we wouldn't even be here. We wouldn't even be together," she said.

In the discussion, Bieber also discussed her work as a model and admitted she had taken some heat for doing photoshoots in lingerie or underwear that show a lot of skin. 

She said that it could be "difficult" to be in this kind of industry, and that "a lot of the time people misunderstand God and believing in Jesus." 

She also said that in the entertainment industry, people can lose jobs if they admit to being uncomfortable with doing something.

Orji agreed and said that when a sex scene was written into one of her scenes, she feared she would be re-cast if she objected. After doing the scene, she said some people had come up to her and asked how she could call herself a real Christian, but in the interview she claimed there was not only one way to be a Christian. 

Hailey likewise said she had reconciled her modelling choices with her Christian faith.

Yvonne Orji (l) with Hailey Bieber (r)

"I felt weird about posting certain photos of myself or feeling like, 'People in the church are gonna see this. Am I doing something wrong? Am I setting a bad example?' And the reality is - no,'" she said.

"I obviously believe in modesty but a big part of my job is body and face and vanity and that is the whole premise of what I do, so it's actually really difficult to try to be like, 'This is what I do for my job but on Sunday I'm in church and that's a real thing for me and that's a real lifestyle for me and Jesus is a real thing for me,' without it looking like I'm compromising everything."

In the comments left below the video, some viewers were supportive but many questioned their perspectives, and spoke of the importance of living in line with the Bible first and foremost. 

"Interesting interview. I still believe as Christians, we are set apart and we should live our lives differently from the world. How you live your life speaks and if it doesn't line up with the word, it will leave people confused. There is right and wrong, just because it feels good to you doesn't mean that's right or the truth," said one person. 

Another comment said: "Not coming in a judgemental way BUT, the fundament of all your views, should be the Bible. There were some things you guys said, which just DON't line up with the word of God #thebible. So I just want to recommend to every christian reading this, to not relay on your own views and feelings, but ONLY on the word of Jesus Christ [sic]."

Another viewer said, "Everybody wants to be a Christian until it's time to choose between Christ and the world."

