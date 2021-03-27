Justin Bieber visits prison with a pastor

Justin Bieber seems to be as committed as ever to making the world a better place after visiting a prison recently along with a pastor.

The "Yummy" singer was spotted by entertainment site TMZ turning up to the California State Prison in Lancaster, just north of Los Angeles.

The prison houses some 3,000 inmates ranging from minimum to maximum security.

Bieber arrived at the prison in his tour bus along with an unidentified pastor to take part in a faith-based program.

The authorities said the visit was only brief.

"The Warden of the institution approved a very brief visit by Mr. Bieber and his pastor to support faith-based programs at California State Prison, Los Angeles County," a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told Fox News.

"CDCR ensured every COVID-related precaution was taken prior to and during the visit."

Bieber and his wife Hailee, a model and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, are both members of Churchome, led by his best friend Pastor Judah Smith.

The exact details of Bieber's prison visit were not disclosed but he followed it soon after by sharing a quote from The Message Bible creator Eugene Peterson on his Instagram.

The quote reads: "The task is not to get God to do something I think needs done, but to become aware of what God is doing so that I can participate in it."

Bieber captioned the post: "This is everything."