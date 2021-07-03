Justin Bieber joins worship artists for Christian concert

Justin Bieber will be the headlining act of a Christian concert taking place in Los Angeles later this month.

Kari Jobe, Chandler Moore, Tori Kelly and Jaden Smith will also be appearing at the Freedom Experience.

The concert is taking place on July 24 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and is the culminating event for 1DayLA, a major mobilization effort that will see 20,000 volunteers engage in a week of service to their communities across LA county.

The Freedom Experience takes its name from Bieber's first gospel EP, Freedom, that was released on Easter Sunday.

After years of mainstream success, Bieber has increasingly incorporated his Christian faith into his music, with one of his biggest hits of the last year being the song "Holy", which is part tribute to his faith, part tribute to his wife, Hailey.

Moore shared more details about the Freedom Experience on his Instagram stories, in which he said it was "not just a concert".

"20,000 people are gathering hours before the concert, are serving the community of LA, feeding the homeless going out and serving various communities of LA," he said.

"That's what the Freedom Experience is. Being the hands and feet of Jesus, being the touchable, seeable community in LA."

Jobe is also excited about the event, calling it an "unprecedented movement" on an Instagram update for fans.

Dominic Russo, of 1DayLA told Billboard, "1DayLA and The Freedom Experience live concert event showcase the power and beauty of a city coming together.

"In the wake of a sustained season of crisis and isolation, people desperately need authentic expressions of hope, help, and love. This will be an unforgettable opportunity to celebrate and dynamically impact communities across Los Angeles."

He added that Bieber had been inspired to take part in 1DayLA "because of his strong and long-held belief that giving of ourselves in service to others is one of the most important things we can do.

"Bieber is committed to the powerful idea that a movement for change can start with individuals helping one another and their community," he said.