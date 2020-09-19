Justin Bieber collaborates with Chance the Rapper on new faith-themed song 'Holy'

Justin Bieber announced the start of a "new era" on Friday when he dropped his new gospel-laden track "Holy".

The song is a collaboration with Chance the Rapper and blends lyrics about God and young love.

The lyrics include lines like: "I know I ain't leavin' you like I know He ain't leavin' us / I know we believe in God, and I know God believes in us."

Bieber also references baptism as he sings about going "down to the river".

The pop star recently got baptized for the second time with his wife Hailey while out boating on a lake with his pastor and best friend Judah Smith.

Bieber described it as "one of the most special moments of my life."

His private life has been focused on his Christian faith for some time since being baptized in a bathtub several years ago after a string of negative headlines about arrests and bad behavior.

Since that time, his music has been slowly changing track too.

"Holy" is reportedly about falling in love with his wife, whom he married two years ago followed by a lavish church ceremony last year.

Chance the Rapper is also a Christian and faith references often come up in his songs.

"Holy" has already garnered over 13 million views since debuting on YouTube on Friday and was number 2 on the video platform's trending list.