Jordan Peterson's daughter describes 'very sudden' conversion to Christianity

Mikhaila Peterson, the daughter of '12 Rules for Life' author Jordan Peterson, says she has experienced an "absurd" amount of peace after converting to Christianity.

The 29-year-old detailed her "very sudden" conversion in an episode of her podcast last month.

"I found God," she said.

The popular podcaster said her conversion had happened about a month prior and followed an encounter with a Christian over the summer.

She opened up with that person about four areas in her life that she was wrestling with and they encouraged her to seek God and ask Him "to reveal Himself" to her.

"I went home that night, and I was pretty upset about these four major problems, and I was in bed, so I was praying, seriously praying ... and the next day, all four problems cleared up in ways that made sense," she shared.

"It was logical they could have cleared up. But the likelihood of all four of them randomly clearing up that day was just too much.

"I also woke up with this sense of calm that I hadn't felt. And that was enough. I was like, 'OK, that's good enough for me,'" she said.

She also described a powerful dream that she took as another clear sign to become a Christian.

"This loud thundering voice just yelled 'do it!'. And I woke up at 5:30 in the morning thinking, 'I think I just got yelled at by God. I think that just happened.' That's what it felt like.

"It occurred to me that I think what it meant was just go all in, don't do this like 75 percent in."

Her conversion has left her "a little bit shocked" but she assured fans she was "doing well".

"It's been a wild month," she said.

She also admitted she was "pretty new to this" and that if she had to define her Christianity, it would be "Protestant probably".

But speaking about how positive the experience has been, she said, "The amount of peace I've had I haven't had before. It's completely absurd. I can't believe it."