John Mark Comer, Christine Caine among speakers at Alpha Leadership Conference

Staff writer

Tens of thousands of people from around the world are expected to take part in the upcoming Leadership Conference from Alpha. 

Speakers at this year's event will be John Mark Comer, Christine Caine, Siya and Rachel Kolisi, Tracy Ifeachor and Jonathan Roumie. 

The conference is free of charge and will be livestreamed from Holy Trinity Brompton Church in London across 2 and 3 May. 

Hosting the event is Alpha pioneer Nicky Gumbel and his wife Pippa. 

Although sessions will take place in English, translation will be made available in 17 languages. 

A key theme of the conference is uniting Christians around their shared mission of sharing the gospel across the nations, revitalising the church, and transforming society.

Over 500 churches have already registered to host watch parties but people can also sign up to take part as individuals. 

"We are sharing an open invitation to everyone, everywhere to gather together and encounter Jesus," said Gumbel.

"We're all leaders in our own sphere and we hope that the Leadership Conference will play a part in helping to inspire and encourage Christians all around the world to share the love of Jesus.

To book your free place at Leadership Conference 2022 go to https://www.leadershipconference.org.uk/register

 

