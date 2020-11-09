Joe Biden quotes hymn 'On Eagle's Wings' in victory speech

Joe Biden quoted the popular Christian hymn "On Eagle's Wings" in his address to the nation after being declared winner of the presidential election.

The President-elect promised to unite the country and win the confidence of the people.

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify, who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States," he said.

"And work with all my heart with the confidence of the whole people, to win the confidence of all of you. And for that is what America I believe is about. It's about people.

"And that's what our administration will be all about."

Addressing Donald Trump supporters, he said he could "understand the disappointment tonight" but appealed to them to put their differences aside.

"I've lost a couple of times myself, but now let's give each other a chance," Biden said.

"It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again. And to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies.

"They are not our enemies. They are Americans. They are Americans."

He quoted the book of Ecclesiastes in the Bible as he proclaimed a season of healing for the nation.

"To everything there is a season: a time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow and a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America," he said.

Remembering his late son, Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015, Biden spoke of the meaning of the hymn "On Eagle's Wings".

"Folks, in the last days of the campaign, I began thinking about a hymn that means a lot to me and my family, particularly my deceased son Beau," he said.

"It captures the faith that sustains me and which I believe sustains America."

Quoting the lyrics of the hymn, he added, "And he will raise you up on eagles' wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, and make you to shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand.

"And now together on eagles' wings, we embark on the work that God and history have called us to do with full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with love of country, a thirst for justice.

"Let us be the nation that we know we can be. A nation united, a nation strengthened, a nation healed."