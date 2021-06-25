Jim Bakker to pay $156,000 over Covid-19 claims

Controversial televangelist Jim Bakker is to pay $156,000 in restitution over claims on his TV show about a product for Covid-19.

Missouri state took legal action against the televangelist over 'Silver Solution', which was being sold on "The Jim Bakker Show" in the early days of the pandemic for contributions of between $80 and $125.

The lawsuit cites one episode, aired on 12 February 2020, in which guest Dr Sherrill Sellman was asked by Bakker about the effectiveness of Silver Solution coronavirus.

"This influenza, which is now circling the globe, you're saying that Silver Solution would be effective?" Bakker asked, according to the lawsuit.

Replying, Sellman said, "Well, let's say it hasn't been tested against this strain of the coronavirus, but it's been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours."

"Yeah," Bakker says.

"Totally eliminate it, kills it. Deactivates it," Sellman replies, according to the lawsuit.

"The Jim Bakker Show" stopped promoting the product after Missouri state began legal proceedings in March last year.

Under the terms of the settlement reached this week, Bakker and Morningside Church Productions Inc are prohibited from advertising or selling Silver Solution "to diagnose, prevent, mitigate, treat or cure any disease or illness."

Bakker denied wrongdoing but has agreed to stop selling the product and refund people who gave contributions to receive it.

In a statement, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he was "pleased" with the settlement and the "strong safeguards to prevent the marketing of 'silver solution' as a cure or treatment for COVID and other medical issues."

"My office will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of Missouri consumers, and will not hesitate to take action when those consumers are being defrauded," he said.

Schmitt added that Bakker had already refunded many customers but must pay back $90,000 to others.