'Jesus is with me,' says Justin Bieber as he battles Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber says his Christian faith is giving him "peace during this horrific storm" as he battles Ramsay Hunt syndrome and partial facial paralysis.

The Canadian pop star updated his fans via his Instagram page on Monday where he said that Jesus was with him "in the midst of the storm".

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a complication resulting from shingles that affects the nerves around the ear, face and mouth.

Bieber revealed last week that the condition has left him paralysed on half of his face, causing him to pull out of the "next few" concert dates in his Justice World Tour.

After previously asking his 240 million Instagram followers to pray for him, Bieber said in his latest update that each day has "gotten better" and that he has "found comfort" in God.

"By this point in my life I realize storms come and go," the 28-year-old wrote.

"Jesus continues to remind me that he is with me in the midst of the storm. It's not about the storm. It's that we are NEVER ALONE AND HE UNDERSTANDS."

He said this difficult experience has reminded him that God "knows all of me" and still loves him.

"He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms," he said.

He also said he was trusting that his current ill-health will not last forever.

"This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing," he said.

"I know in this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME."

In a video posted on Instagram a few days ago, Bieber showed how the syndrome has left him unable to move the right side of his face.

In another post, he said it was affecting his ability to eat.