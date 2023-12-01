Jesus Film project to release animated version

The Jesus Film Project has announced a new animated version in the pipeline that will introduce the story of the life of Jesus to a whole new generation.

JESUS is set to hit movie theatres worldwide in December 2025.

The original live action Jesus film was released in 1979 and is certified by the Guinness World Record as the most translated film of all time, with over 2,000 translations. It has since been watched by millions of people and led to countless conversions.

Just like the 1979 movie, the animated version will be anchored in the Gospel of Luke and plans to use much of its dialogue but with a "refreshed" script. The long term plan is to eventually reach over 2,000 translations.

Lending his talents to JESUS is director Dominic Carola who has worked on a slew of hit animated movies like Mulan, The Lion King and Lilo & Stitch.

He feels "honoured" to be working with a "dream team of feature animation veterans and impressive studio industry artisans".

He is promising audiences stunning visuals using the latest animation technology.

"We are working towards presenting the true story of Jesus beautifully animated and making His story more accessible to the world," he said.

"Leaning into a classic artistic approach, we're combining that with ground-breaking digital innovations to deliver a visually stunning and emotionally resonant portrayal of Jesus' life like never before.

"The team is thoroughly excited that subsequent aspects of the animated film will be used across various platforms, including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and the emerging Metaverse."

Jesus Film Project director Josh Newell is equally excited.

"Just like the original, this animated experiential film will ultimately touch lives in over 2,000 languages, spreading the hope of Jesus to people around the globe," he said.

"It's amazing to be a part of the continued dispersal of the story of Jesus. Even still in 2023, we're sharing the gospel in new languages and new ways.

"The telling of the story of Jesus has evolved throughout history, from the Roman Road to the Gutenberg Press, and right up to the present day through the medium of animated film."