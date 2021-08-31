Jesse Jackson's wife out of intensive care as couple's Covid treatment continues

Jennifer Lee

The Rev Jesse Jackson addressing a march for justice(YouTube/C-Span)

Jesse Jackson's wife has been transferred out of intensive care as the couple continue to be treated for Covid-19.

Civil rights campaigner Rev Jackson already left the ICU several days earlier and is receiving ongoing treatment at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, Illinois.

His wife Jacqueline is still being treated in the city's Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but is now in a regular treatment room where she is receiving oxygen, the family said in a statement.

The family thanked well-wishers for the love and support shown to the Jacksons as their treatment continues.

"Both of our parents are continuing to receive excellent medical care and we thank God for the progress that both seem to be making," they said.

Rev Jackson contracted Covid-19 despite receiving both Pfizer vaccine doses.

The family earlier confirmed that Jacqueline had not been vaccinated against Covid.

The family added, "We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers because we know this is a serious disease."

Most Read

  1. harvard-university

    Harvard University's chaplaincy team appoints atheist as new president

  2. christian-climate-action

    14 arrested after Christian climate protest inside St Paul's Cathedral

  3. cross

    Why are Christians and other religious minorities not being prioritised in Afghan resettlement programme, asks peer

  4. hurricane-ida

    Churches stand ready to help as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

  5. couples

    More married couples are using prenups, study finds

  6. pope-francis

    Pope calls for prayer and fasting for Afghanistan

  7. taliban

    Fears of a Christian genocide as the last US troops leave Afghanistan

More News

  1. stonewall

    Government departments, educational establishments and even, God help us, the Church need to sever all links with Stonewall

  2. onlyfans

    Are we more free to sell porn than to speak the truth?

  3. eun-hye

    North Korea's 'campaign to exterminate' Christians 'has been brutally effective' - report

  4. covid

    Church leaders tell Boris Johnson: do not introduce Covid-19 vaccine passports

  5. young-people

    For Gen Z teens, letting their actions speak louder than words is an important part of evangelism

  6. moscow

    Faith in the former Soviet Union