Jesse Jackson moved to rehab facility but wife remains in ICU in Covid battle

Jennifer Lee

Jesse and Jacqueline Jackson are both being treated for Covid.(Photo: Rainbow PUSH Coalition)

Civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson is starting rehabilitation treatment for Covid-19 but his wife Jacqueline remains in the ICU with the virus.

The couple were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, with Covid last Saturday. 

Rev Jackson, 79, has now been moved to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab where he will receive "intensive occupational and physical therapy", his son Jonathan said. 

Jacqueline is in the ICU at Northwestern and is receiving oxygen, but she is not on a ventilator and is breathing on her own, a family statement said. 

Rev Jackson is fighting Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus. 

The family have confirmed that Jacqueline was not vaccinated against Covid at the time of her admission to hospital. 

Jonathan is asking people to pray for his parents.

"Both of our parents are continuing to receive excellent medical care," he said. "We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers because we know this is a serious disease."

