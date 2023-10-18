Jerusalem church leader offers himself in exchange for Israeli hostages

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem has offered himself in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

Hamas has said it is holding 200 people. Believed to be mostly civilians, they were taken during its attack on Israel on 7 October.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa told Reuters that he was prepared to do anything to secure the release of the hostages.

"I am ready for an exchange, anything, if this can lead to freedom, to bring the children home," he said. "No problem. There is total willingness on my part. The first thing to do is to try to win the release of the hostages."

The war has rapidly escalated after an explosion on Tuesday night at the Anglican-run Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City that, in addition to patients, was harbouring refugees following the evacuation order. Both Israel and Hamas have denied responsibility for the blast.

Last week, Cardinal Pizzaballa told the Daily Wire about the difficulties of evacuating and supporting the Catholic flock in Gaza.

"We have no place for them to evacuate to on that side of the border, and for the many disabled, the elderly, we have no way to transport them even if we did have a place," he said. "So we are powerless in this moment."

He added, however, that it would not be "realistic" for Israel to attempt to negotiate with Hamas at present.

"We have to stop the violence, the war, and then see what we can do, after the ruins of this war are in front of us," he said.