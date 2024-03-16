Jeremy Camp 'beyond grateful' for prayers after successful heart surgery

(CP) Jeremy Camp's surgery to correct a serious heart condition was a "success," though it will take a "few months to fully heal," the singer's wife, Adrienne, revealed in a social media post thanking supporters for their prayers.

"Just wanted to give you an update on Jeremy," Adrienne Camp captioned a photo of her husband giving the thumbs-up sign in a hospital bed posted Monday afternoon.

"He's resting and has to lay completely flat for a while. He's enjoying being spoon fed by me. Lol! Surgery was a success but it'll take a few months to fully heal. We are beyond grateful for how you guys have cared for us in prayer. Also, so grateful for an incredible Dr and staff. 'My strength and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.' Ps 73:26."

The "Walk by Faith" singer underwent surgery Monday morning to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition where the heart rhythm becomes irregular and often rapidly beats, leading to symptoms like difficulty in breathing and reduced ability to function normally.

"There's a lot of prayer warriors out there, people have been praying for me just for different things and I'm super thankful for it," the 46-year-old singer said in a video posted to social media Sunday.

"I have surgery on Monday. It's a cardiac ablation; they'll go through the veins on my leg and they help this thing called AFib. My heart is in a crazy rhythm and it was affecting a lot of things. And even tonight, I went into AFib on stage and I cut the set short. And so that was difficult. It goes beats really, really fast and I can't breathe. It's hard to function, and so I'm having surgery on Monday to take care of that."

Camp, who shares three children with Adrienne, said he'd "love" the prayers of his supporters, adding: "So thank you guys so much for being amazing for years and so supportive, and this is a big cry for your help and for prayer. So love you guys. Thank you."

Hundreds of people, including numerous Christian music artists, commented words of encouragement for the singer following the announcement.

"Thank you all so much for your prayers and support. Super thankful for you all," Camp wrote in response.

Camp often discusses how his faith has sustained him amid even the most difficult times, like when his first wife, Melissa, died from ovarian cancer less than a year after they were wed, a story documented in the film "I Still Believe."

In an interview with The Christian Post, Camp said he's "learned a lot" about himself and the faithfulness of God during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In these times, I've loved John 16:33, where Jesus says we shouldn't be surprised when we go through trials and says, 'I tell you these things so you will have peace,'" Camp told CP. "He's essentially telling us, 'Guys, you'll have trials in this life, whatever they may be. That's a guarantee. But take heart: I've overcome the world.'"

"The reason we have trials," the "I Still Believe" singer said, "is because we live in a fallen world. There will be sickness and death. There will be financial issues, unknowns, and confusion. But Jesus reminds us that even in all of that, He's defeated death and the sting of death."

Jesus' promises are "key" to hold onto amid the uncertainty, fear, and anxiety whenever trials come, he said.

"We shouldn't be surprised, but instead say to Jesus, 'You will always be my source of everything," he stressed. "If you look at God's Word from Genesis through Revelation, Jesus is all through the Bible with various names: the Alpha and Omega, Shield of Comfort, Prince of Peace, the Way, the Truth, and the Life — He's saying, 'Whatever you need, that's what I am."

